Rumors Are Swirling About What Really Caused Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman's Split

So far, 2022 has proven itself to not be the kindest year for TV personality and "Today" show host Hoda Kotb. In early January, Kotb, while vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her to take a break from her anchor gig for a short amount of time. Now, Kotb's personal life has taken another hit with the news that she and Joel Schiffman, her partner of over eight years, have finally called it quits.

During a "Today" segment on January 31. Kotb announced her split from Schiffman, who she became engaged to 2019. While on-air, Kotb shared with millions of viewers that the mutually-decided split came as a result from "prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays," and that she and Schiffman would continue to co-parent their two young daughters, ages 2 and 4.

And according to Kotb's own admission and what a source told Page Six, the reason the two called it quits makes total sense.