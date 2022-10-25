Leslie Jordan's Last Interview Before His Death Proved He Had Big Career Plans

Leslie Jordan's career was on the rise before his untimely death on October 24. According to TMZ, the actor was driving his car down a Los Angeles street when he experienced a medical emergency. Per the outlet, Jordan's car then crashed into the side of a building — however, the actor's official cause of death has not been revealed. Jordan was 67 years old when he died.

Jordan's death was confirmed by a rep, who posted a touching tribute to the "Will & Grace" star's Instagram account. "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out, and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time," the message reads. "In the coming days, we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

Following Jordan's death, Fox has announced that it will halt production on "Call Me Kat," per People. Season 3 of the show — which featured Jordan as the sassy character Phil — is currently airing. In addition to Jordan's work on the hit sitcom, the effervescent entertainer had recently made another big career move.