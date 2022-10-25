Leslie Jordan's Last Interview Before His Death Proved He Had Big Career Plans
Leslie Jordan's career was on the rise before his untimely death on October 24. According to TMZ, the actor was driving his car down a Los Angeles street when he experienced a medical emergency. Per the outlet, Jordan's car then crashed into the side of a building — however, the actor's official cause of death has not been revealed. Jordan was 67 years old when he died.
Jordan's death was confirmed by a rep, who posted a touching tribute to the "Will & Grace" star's Instagram account. "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out, and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time," the message reads. "In the coming days, we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
Following Jordan's death, Fox has announced that it will halt production on "Call Me Kat," per People. Season 3 of the show — which featured Jordan as the sassy character Phil — is currently airing. In addition to Jordan's work on the hit sitcom, the effervescent entertainer had recently made another big career move.
Leslie Jordan recently released a faith-based country album
Leslie Jordan had a seemingly unexpected rise to internet fame during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He quickly garnered attention by releasing short, hilarious videos from his time in quarantine. At the time of his death, the actor had amassed more than 6 million followers on Instagram and 2.6 million on TikTok.
However, it also appears as if Jordan was planning another career pivot. In a recent interview with CBS News, Jordan revealed that he was working on a country music album. "So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I'm a country music singer now," he said. Adding, "I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced me, you know, and to be taken kind of serious, and to have made an album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile? That's something." The move made sense for Jordan, as the entertainer previously revealed that he was a member of a Southern Baptist church as a child and faith was a huge part of his life (via NPR).
Dolly Parton — who worked with Jordan on the album — has since shared a touching tribute to the Tennessee native online. "Leslie and I had a special bond. I think the world felt they had a special bond with him," Parton wrote. Adding, "Rest in peace lil brother."