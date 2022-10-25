Reported New Details About Leslie Jordan's Health Before His Death Have Come To Light

Although fans and loved ones continue mourning, the reason for Leslie Jordan's tragic October 24 death at age 67 remains unknown. As the Los Angeles medical examiner continues investigating his exact cause of death, it's widely suspected that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving. In photos obtained by TMZ, his BMW was found crashed into the side of a building in Hollywood.

Tear-jerking tributes to Jordan penned by former costars, like Megan Mullally's written goodbye, showcase the iconic character actor's renown for portraying a steady stream of whimsical oddballs throughout his career. Standing at 4 foot, 10 inches, Jordan used his small stature and charming Southern twang to his advantage on shows like "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story."

Equally funny offscreen, Jordan became a TikTok star during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prolifically churning out hilarious anecdotes and endearing dance videos, Jordan amassed a strong following of 2.6 million on the platform. In his last video, posted just a few days before his death, Jordan appeared as jovial and lively as ever. The actor, however, was reportedly concerned about his health.