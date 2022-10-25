Megan Mullally's Written Goodbye To Leslie Jordan Will Bring You To Tears

There's no doubt that Leslie Jordan was one of the most beloved comedians in Hollywood. Jordan tragically died on October 24 after he was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. TMZ reported that the actor likely suffered a medical issue ahead of the crash, causing his vehicle to barrel into the side of a building and come to a crashing halt. Sadly, he did not survive the incident. He was just 67 years old at the time of his death.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the comedian earned tons of attention thanks to his light-hearted Instagram posts, which kept many people laughing during such a difficult time with the quarantine and social distancing period. On the day he died, Jordan's team posted about his death on his Instagram page, and countless celebrity friends and fans commented on the post to share their condolences as well as memories of the late comedian. "This is too sad for us today. Oh Leslie! I love you so much. So much," Selma Blair wrote. "You are stardust and all the love we are all crying into world." Kate Hudson also commented on the upload, writing, "You incredible joyful human. You warm so many hearts and will be so missed. We love you now and forever."

Jordan was known for several roles in his career, including for playing the part of Beverly Leslie on the hit show "Will & Grace." So, it comes as no surprise that his co-stars from the show also paid tribute in incredibly touching ways, including Megan Mullally.