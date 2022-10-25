Rod Stewart's Son Reportedly Hospitalized After An Alarming Accident

Rod Stewart's son, Sean, known for being part of the reality show "Sons of Hollywood," has been hospitalized following a serious accident. Although Sean is one of Stewart's eight children, he tends to stay out of the spotlight. He last made headlines in 2021 when he and his father pleaded guilty to battery charges after reportedly getting into a minor scuffle with hotel security on New Year's Eve in 2019, according to Page Six. After being denied entry to a specific area at the Breakers Resort in Florida, Sean Stewart allegedly got very close to a security guard's face before shoving him. Rod Stewart then punched that same guard in the ribs.

In December 2021, both Rod and Sean Stewart pleaded guilty to simple battery and were each ordered to pay $675 in court fines, according to CNN. Rod's attorney, Guy Fronstin, explained, "a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation. Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause."

Although Sean received further attention in 2021 for dating "The Hills" star Audrina Partridge, he seems to have kept a low profile recently. However, an alarming accident has fans concerned for his health and well-being.