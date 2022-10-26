Neil Patrick Harris' Confession About Nick Jonas Is Coming Back To Haunt Him

It's no secret that award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris has carved out a lucrative career for himself by snagging roles in various big-time projects including "Doogie Howser, M.D.," "How I Met Your Mother," and "Gone Girl." But make no mistake, his path to success has not been without a few missteps and controversies along the way. Case in point: the time he served a meat platter meant to resemble the late Amy Winehouse's decomposed body at his Halloween party... three months after the singer's tragic death. In 2022, the controversy reared its ugly head yet again and prompted Harris to issue a public apology for the egregious transgression. "A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago," Harris said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I'm sorry for any hurt this image caused."

Alas, Harris has once again landed himself in boiling hot water after a questionable on-air confession is making its rounds on the internet — namely the short-form video hosting service known as TikTok. But what exactly did the thespian fess up to? And why is it just now coming back to haunt him? The answer just might surprise you.