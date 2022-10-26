Tristan Thompson Reportedly Wants To Step Up For Khloé Kardashian In A Big Way

Khloé Kardashian may never want to get back together with Tristan Thompson following his multiple cheating scandals, but the basketball star still wants to make it up to her, at least when it comes to co-parenting their second child.

In July, a representative for Kardashian revealed that the former couple was expecting another baby via surrogate. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," they said in a statement, per People. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing ... We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family." While the statement delivered good news, it was glaring that Thompson was not mentioned at all, leaving fans wondering if Kardashian had asked him to stay out of the child's life.

But another source confirmed with the outlet that the Good American co-founder wants her ex to be "as involved as possible" in raising their newborn, just as how he currently is with their daughter. "Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan," the source dished. "Tristan is the dad and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True." Kardashian also reportedly "doesn't see herself as a single mom," so while her relationship with the Chicago Bulls player is tumultuous, it's clear that she still wants him to be a father to their kids.

And apparently, Thompson has no problem stepping up to the task.