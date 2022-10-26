Why Fans Think Britney Spears Is Turning Against Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was one of the A-list guests at Britney Spears' wedding in June 2022, joining other Hollywood notables such as Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Madonna, according to People. It was a magical night for Gomez and her fellow former Disney alum — the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star and the ex-Mouseketeer were photographed hitting the dance floor with Barrymore sandwiched between them, and in another picture, Gomez crouched down in front of Spears and grinned widely at her.
The entertainers' friendship seemingly started with a few social media exchanges almost a decade ago. In March 2013, Spears tweeted her praise in response to a video of Gomez and her "Spring Breakers" co-stars singing "Baby One More Time." Spears even invited Gomez to duet with her, to which the "Come & Get It" singer replied, "I can't breath. My life is made! Thank you!!" A month later, Gomez spoke to MTV News about how much she loved Spears' "I'm a Slave 4 U" snake dance at the VMAs, which earned her another shoutout from her pop idol. "You're too sweet! Means a lot to me," Spears tweeted.
The ladies' love-fest eventually moved to Instagram, where Spears showed off the Rare Beauty products and bikini that Gomez gifted her in 2021, and in a since-deleted post-wedding post, Spears praised Gomez by writing, "I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation," per TooFab. However, a new Instagram post has convinced some fans that this friendship is over.
Did Britney Spears shade Selena Gomez over this video?
On October 25, Britney Spears shared a bikini pic on Instagram that included a lengthy, now-deleted caption. "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!!" it began. Spears clearly had a specific target in mind, and based on her references to a music video with shots of women "sucking and licking on homemade ice cream," Pop Base guessed that Spears was taking aim at Selena Gomez and Blackpink's "Ice Cream" music video, which does include a ton of ice cream imagery.
Spears was possibly trying to point out the dichotomy between the video and Gomez's acceptance speech at the 2016 American Music Awards. "I don't want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what's in here," Gomez said, placing her hand over her heart.
Spears is certainly passionate about her NSFW Instagram photos. After Kevin Federline told the Daily Mail that the two sons that he and Spears share are unhappy about their mother's social media behavior, Spears took a defiant stance by continuing to share racy pics with her followers. But Gomez fans are perplexed as to why she's being dragged into the fray. "Selena has done nothing but show love to Britney," tweeted one fan. "I don't understand why Britney has a one sided beef with her all of a sudden."