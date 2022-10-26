Why Fans Think Britney Spears Is Turning Against Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was one of the A-list guests at Britney Spears' wedding in June 2022, joining other Hollywood notables such as Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Madonna, according to People. It was a magical night for Gomez and her fellow former Disney alum — the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star and the ex-Mouseketeer were photographed hitting the dance floor with Barrymore sandwiched between them, and in another picture, Gomez crouched down in front of Spears and grinned widely at her.

The entertainers' friendship seemingly started with a few social media exchanges almost a decade ago. In March 2013, Spears tweeted her praise in response to a video of Gomez and her "Spring Breakers" co-stars singing "Baby One More Time." Spears even invited Gomez to duet with her, to which the "Come & Get It" singer replied, "I can't breath. My life is made! Thank you!!" A month later, Gomez spoke to MTV News about how much she loved Spears' "I'm a Slave 4 U" snake dance at the VMAs, which earned her another shoutout from her pop idol. "You're too sweet! Means a lot to me," Spears tweeted.

The ladies' love-fest eventually moved to Instagram, where Spears showed off the Rare Beauty products and bikini that Gomez gifted her in 2021, and in a since-deleted post-wedding post, Spears praised Gomez by writing, "I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation," per TooFab. However, a new Instagram post has convinced some fans that this friendship is over.