Katy Perry's Unexplainable Onstage Glitch Has Conspiracies Running Wild

Katy Perry has always given phenomenal performances. Fans still remember the epic 2015 Super Bowl Halftime show where she entered the stage on a giant mechanical lion and had dancing sharks in the background midway through her performance. Of course, Perry's performances on "American Idol" can't be overlooked, and she has proven that she is a powerhouse vocalist, having sung alongside music icons such as Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

It's no surprise that Perry was offered a residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas. "Play" has not disappointed fans, as her concert offers visually stunning sets, with Perry making several over-the-top costume changes (via Access). Perry's concert separated into five acts, and her set list includes her hit songs, "I Kissed a Girl," "Teenage Dream," and "Roar," per USA Today. Perry has prepared for the highly physical performances with a strict wellness routine. "(The set) is like a giant kid's jungle gym and I'm a 37-year-old adult. So I have to train like an athlete, and do physical therapy, and use the sauna, and let go of my Taco Bell," she revealed.

As fit as Perry may be, perhaps her latest concert has left her exhausted. While onstage, one of her body parts seemed to want to give out — leaving fans confused and concerned.