Katy Perry's Behavior At The Opening Night Of Her Vegas Residency Is Turning Heads
That's what you get for waking up in Vegas, indeed! Katy Perry has everyone talking after launching her Las Vegas residency show, "Play," at Resorts World Theatre on December 29 where she decided to
ring-pull an, erm, interesting move.
The star is one of a slew of huge names performing at the Sin City music venue, with Carrie Underwood officially becoming the first megastar to perform a show there in early December after Underwood, Perry, and her "American Idol" co-judge Luke Bryan's residencies were announced back in May. Underwood took on the honor after Celine Dion was forced to cancel a string of shows she had scheduled at the venue in November due to health issues. The star also pulled the plug on shows in January and February 2022.
But back to the California Gurl herself, it's safe to say she didn't hold back while performing her impressive music back catalog for her Vegas fans and most certainly lived up the high standards she teased to "Good Morning America" in late December. "A lot of my shows have been, you know, figuratively larger than life, but I play a doll in this show, so everything is like, three times the size of me," she shared of what fans could expect.
But it's not just the oversized props that have people talking, as the star did something pretty unique (and very Katy Perry) on stage...
Katy Perry lactated beer on stage
Yes, you read that correctly. Katy Perry essentially lactated beer during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency show, "Play," on December 29. Those lucky enough to snag a ticket saw Perry stick to her signature kooky on-stage style for her latest show, this time rocking a silver dress made of cans that was somewhat reminiscent of the tiered cupcake dress she wore during her "Teenage Dream Tour."
At one point in the show, the star actually opened the ring-pull (she had two crushed cans on her chest) and poured out a glass of beer which she proceeded to drink (via Daily Mail). Hey, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right!? The outfit was actually one of eight the "Firework" singer rocked during the show.
The move appeared to be a nod to, well, drinking in Vegas, but also her most important job yet — motherhood. Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020. Her Las Vegas shows mark her first tour since becoming a mom, and Perry opened up to "Good Morning America" about how things have changed since "Witness: The Tour," which ended in 2018.
"Between then and now I was able to have a baby, which changed my life and brought me balance and perspective and priority and so much joy — everything I was looking for, I really found when I met her," she gushed. Aww!