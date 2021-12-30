Katy Perry's Behavior At The Opening Night Of Her Vegas Residency Is Turning Heads

That's what you get for waking up in Vegas, indeed! Katy Perry has everyone talking after launching her Las Vegas residency show, "Play," at Resorts World Theatre on December 29 where she decided to ring- pull an, erm, interesting move.

The star is one of a slew of huge names performing at the Sin City music venue, with Carrie Underwood officially becoming the first megastar to perform a show there in early December after Underwood, Perry, and her "American Idol" co-judge Luke Bryan's residencies were announced back in May. Underwood took on the honor after Celine Dion was forced to cancel a string of shows she had scheduled at the venue in November due to health issues. The star also pulled the plug on shows in January and February 2022.

But back to the California Gurl herself, it's safe to say she didn't hold back while performing her impressive music back catalog for her Vegas fans and most certainly lived up the high standards she teased to "Good Morning America" in late December. "A lot of my shows have been, you know, figuratively larger than life, but I play a doll in this show, so everything is like, three times the size of me," she shared of what fans could expect.

But it's not just the oversized props that have people talking, as the star did something pretty unique (and very Katy Perry) on stage...