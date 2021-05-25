What Katy Perry Can't Wait To Give Her Daughter

Katy Perry can't seem to stop gushing about her daughter, Daisy Dove — and who could blame her? The "Firework" singer welcomed her first child into the world with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, in August 2020 and now she's revealing what she can't wait to pass down to her little girl.

The star previously opened up about how much she's loving her new life as a mom in April when she got candid with former Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr during an Instagram Live. The "American Idol" judge gushed that motherhood is the "most fulfilling" job she's ever had. "I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise, and see those views and a lot of them I was really grateful for. But there was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter," Perry said, calling it "all the love that I was ever searching for." Kerr is Bloom's former wife, as the two were married from 2010 until 2013 and share a son together, Flynn.

The star also got candid about how much she adores being a mother when she celebrated her first Mother's Day on May 9. Perry tweeted, "i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love."

But while there's no doubting Daisy already got lucky with such a loving mom and dad, Perry's daughter is also set to inherit something huge...