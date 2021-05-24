Will Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, And Luke Bryan Return For American Idol Season 20?

"American Idol" is set to return for Season 20 (yes, it's really been on that long!) and will be back on our screens to find another Carrie Underwood or Kelly Clarkson in 2022, but will the current judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie be coming along for the ride?

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on May 13 that "Idol" will be back for at least one more season, but noted that none of the current judges, nor host Ryan Seacrest, have yet signed on the dotted line to stay as it heads into its fifth season on ABC. As fans will already know, "American Idol" famously aired for 15 seasons on Fox until it was left the airwaves in 2016, before re-emerging on the alphabet network two years later.

A source told the outlet at the time that Perry, Bryan, Richie, and Seacrest were supposedly "expected to return" in 2022, but Perry is now speaking out herself about if she'll stick with the gig. Keep scrolling to find out what the "I Kissed A Girl" singer said about potentially heading into her fifth consecutive season.