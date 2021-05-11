Why Katy Perry Clapped Back At Luke Bryan

Katy Perry is not afraid to clap back at fellow "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan about anything and everything, especially when it comes to her lifestyle as a new mom.

"Motherhood makes you feel powerful, but it also makes you feel vulnerable," the "Firework" singer told Entertainment Tonight. Perry welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020 with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "I made a conscious decision to become a mother, but I didn't know until I became a mother that you have to strike a balance," said Perry in an interview with Elle magazine. "Let me tell you as someone who has done and seen everything, there's nothing better than having a beautiful, pure child. They're just the epitome of love.'

Perry celebrated her "epitome of love" on her first Mother's Day in 2021, tweeting to her millions of fans, "i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother's Day."

As part of Perry's quest to "strike a balance" in the "mama club," the artist has had to make some major changes to her daily routine, one of which Bryan couldn't resist joking about.