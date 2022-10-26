Jodie Sweetin Gets Candid On Bittersweet Full House Anniversary Without Bob Saget

Newlywed Jodie Sweetin was still coming down off her post-wedding high to Mescal Wasilewski when she opened up about celebrating the 35th anniversary of "Full House" sans the show's beloved Bob Saget.

"Thirty-five is a big one," she gushed about the milestone to ET on October 25. "And whenever I think about 35 years I'm like, I've been alive longer than 35 years, which is terrifying," she playfully added. Still, she was adamant that this year's anniversary proved to be "a little bittersweet." According to Sweetin, the cast who views each other more like "extended family" love celebrating the milestone every year. "We definitely, definitely missed Bob, but we know he was with us," she said. "He's always right in the middle. He would never not be the center of attention, I love it."

But that's not all. On the day of the actual anniversary, Sweetin took to her Instagram to commemorate the special day and even credited Saget for bringing all of the cast together in the first place. "It's a bittersweet moment today, thinking of Bob... but I know we all wouldn't have been the family we were if it weren't for him," she penned in the sentimental post along with several throwback photos. RIP Bob Saget.