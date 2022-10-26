Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reportedly Faces Bleak Outcome On Her Dream Home
Kim Zolciak-Biermann — who rose to fame as one of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta's" shadiest housewives before transitioning into her own talk show, "Don't Be Tardy — definitely lives a life of luxury. When Kim was still on "RHOA," she often flaunted the wealth obtained through her relationship with a mystery man she referred to as "Big Poppa," though we now know him to be Lee Najjar, per Life & Style. Once that relationship fizzled, Kim eventually met and married retired football player Kroy Biermann in a 2011 wedding that cost at least $1 million, according to the Daily Mail. In 2016, Kim happily showed off her five-year anniversary gift from Kroy: a diamond wedding band, per E! News.
More highlights of Kim's life include vacationing in Turks & Caicos, per People, going on $6,000 shopping sprees, per Daily Mail, and of course, purchasing what she has described countless times as her "dream home." The $2.6 million mansion has been featured on "Don't Be Tardy" for several seasons.
Unfortunately, Bravo's decision to cancel "Don't Be Tardy" after eight seasons has put a question mark over Kim's future with the network. Now, the Biermanns appears to be facing even more uncertainty. In this case, however, it's not concerning Kim's career; rather her not-so-humble abode.
Kim Zolciak faces forclosure
According to All About The Tea, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's multi-million dollar home contains 6.5 bathrooms and 5 bedrooms and is located in a country club community. The lavish, stone wrapped home also includes a large, in-ground pool, six-car garage, and even an in-house salon, which Kim had added in 2019. Unfortunately, Kim is set to lose it all as her home as been put up for foreclose, per The Jasmine Brand. The report, which cites a Notice of Sale Under Power document, states that Kim failed to pay back a $300,000 loan she took out to make renovations.
Kim originally purchased the home with Kroy Biermann, and in 2014, they took out a $300,000 loan in order to renovate the property. Per the report, Kim and Kroy spent about $1.2 million on the home altogether. According to All About The Tea's report, Kim's home is set to be up for auction during the first week in November.
Despite this setback, Kim isn't allowing the situation to get her down and appears to be in good spirits. On October 24, Kim traveled to Tennessee to see Jason Aldean perform. "Had the best weekend!! I love Nashville," wrote Kim on Instagram. "Great company, A Great time for a Great cause @brightforbrett Huge thank you to @brittanyaldean @jasonaldean for your hospitality."