Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reportedly Faces Bleak Outcome On Her Dream Home

Kim Zolciak-Biermann — who rose to fame as one of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta's" shadiest housewives before transitioning into her own talk show, "Don't Be Tardy — definitely lives a life of luxury. When Kim was still on "RHOA," she often flaunted the wealth obtained through her relationship with a mystery man she referred to as "Big Poppa," though we now know him to be Lee Najjar, per Life & Style. Once that relationship fizzled, Kim eventually met and married retired football player Kroy Biermann in a 2011 wedding that cost at least $1 million, according to the Daily Mail. In 2016, Kim happily showed off her five-year anniversary gift from Kroy: a diamond wedding band, per E! News.

More highlights of Kim's life include vacationing in Turks & Caicos, per People, going on $6,000 shopping sprees, per Daily Mail, and of course, purchasing what she has described countless times as her "dream home." The $2.6 million mansion has been featured on "Don't Be Tardy" for several seasons.

Unfortunately, Bravo's decision to cancel "Don't Be Tardy" after eight seasons has put a question mark over Kim's future with the network. Now, the Biermanns appears to be facing even more uncertainty. In this case, however, it's not concerning Kim's career; rather her not-so-humble abode.