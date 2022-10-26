Insider Paints Different Picture Of Harry Styles' Role In Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Split

The Internet nearly exploded when Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny exclusively told the Daily Mail that Harry Styles was the catalyst that ruined the former couple's relationship. The former nanny, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed Sudeikis took a turn for the worse after Wilde began filming "Don't Worry Darling." She elaborated, "When I came back from a weekend off he was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn't know what had happened at all," she said. "He started telling me details [of her relationship with Styles] and he said 'she put the move on him. She put the first move on him.'"

The nanny went on to claim that Wilde made her "special dressing" for Styles and attempted to meet him for dinner, but was unable to drive because Sudeikis was lying under her car to prevent her from doing so. According to the nanny, Wilde apparently "left" her family with Sudeikis to pursue a relationship with Styles. However, Wilde has shut down this rumor in the past and even told Vanity Fair, "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."

Wilde and Sudeikis then released a joint statement refuting the former nanny's claims, saying, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly." And now, another source has come forward to give their take on what really happened between the former couple.