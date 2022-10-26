Insider Paints Different Picture Of Harry Styles' Role In Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Split
The Internet nearly exploded when Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny exclusively told the Daily Mail that Harry Styles was the catalyst that ruined the former couple's relationship. The former nanny, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed Sudeikis took a turn for the worse after Wilde began filming "Don't Worry Darling." She elaborated, "When I came back from a weekend off he was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn't know what had happened at all," she said. "He started telling me details [of her relationship with Styles] and he said 'she put the move on him. She put the first move on him.'"
The nanny went on to claim that Wilde made her "special dressing" for Styles and attempted to meet him for dinner, but was unable to drive because Sudeikis was lying under her car to prevent her from doing so. According to the nanny, Wilde apparently "left" her family with Sudeikis to pursue a relationship with Styles. However, Wilde has shut down this rumor in the past and even told Vanity Fair, "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."
Wilde and Sudeikis then released a joint statement refuting the former nanny's claims, saying, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly." And now, another source has come forward to give their take on what really happened between the former couple.
Another insider claims the couple had issues before Harry Styles
After Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny made shocking accusations in a Daily Mail interview, fans have completely taken over the internet with reactions. It quickly became one of the most talked-about situations online, with some social media users believing the former nanny and others not so much. Now, another source is revealing what they claim actually happened between the former couple. The new insider told People, "There is no easy way to end a long-term relationship. There were issues between them before." They explained that Wilde and Sudeikis are focused on co-parenting and "sharing custody of their children in a mature manner." The source added, "The split was unpleasant, but they have moved on. They will always have to communicate and be adult because they have two kids together."
In terms of Wilde's current relationship with Styles, a separate source told the outlet, "Harry and Olivia are great. They're better than ever. They rise above this sort of thing all the time, and they're just moving forward with their relationship and are happy and thriving."
The former nanny, on the other hand, has continued to speak to the Daily Mail and reveal new details about the situation with seemingly no plans to keep quiet anytime soon. Her latest allegation is that Styles was in an intimate relationship with Florence Pugh while filming "Don't Worry Darling" before Wilde pursued him.