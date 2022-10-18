Olivia Wilde Isn't Letting Nanny Drama Dampen Her Spirits
There's no doubt that Olivia Wilde has had an incredibly busy year, both personally and professionally. While she's been tied down for a good part of the year promoting her film "Don't Worry Darling" and deflecting all of the cast drama that came along with it, the star has also been the subject of many headlines due to her hot and heavy romance with the film's star, Harry Styles.
Wilde has also gone through a very public and pretty messy split from Jason Sudeikis, with whom she broke up shortly before (or after) linking up with Styles. If their ongoing custody battle wasn't enough to deal with, the two also have been dealing with negative attention thanks to a former nanny's interview with the Daily Mail. In the bombshell sit-down, the nanny alleged that Sudeikis once laid under Wilde's car so she couldn't see Styles. She also spilled a lot of other alleged details about their split.
According to CNN, Wilde and Sudeikis put on a united front and issued a joint statement against the claims. "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they shared, adding that her "18 month long campaign" of harassment "has reached its unfortunate apex." But Wilde is still taking the high road.
Olivia Wilde says she loves her life
Despite all the drama surrounding her personal life, Olivia Wilde is still grateful for what she has. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star gave a passionate speech on October 17 onstage at the Elle's Women in Hollywood event. Wilde didn't hold a lot back regarding her thoughts on Hollywood and all it entails. For example, she said if she had known that Twitter would be a thing when she began her career, she might not have chosen Hollywood. But now that she's here? She loves it. "But here I am, and it's a real thrill to have what is undeniably the greatest job on the planet," she said.
Wilde didn't stop there. Though she admitted that it can be hard to want to continue moving forward as it's challenging to be a woman in the industry, she still has a positive spin. "I love my life, I love my job, what more could I ask for," she added. In her speech, Wilde also called out "the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business," as she stood up for all her female peers in the industry.
In September, Wilde opened up on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" about another big part of her life: being a newly single parent. "As long as [the kids] happy and they're healthy then — my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us," she shared.