Olivia Wilde Isn't Letting Nanny Drama Dampen Her Spirits

There's no doubt that Olivia Wilde has had an incredibly busy year, both personally and professionally. While she's been tied down for a good part of the year promoting her film "Don't Worry Darling" and deflecting all of the cast drama that came along with it, the star has also been the subject of many headlines due to her hot and heavy romance with the film's star, Harry Styles.

Wilde has also gone through a very public and pretty messy split from Jason Sudeikis, with whom she broke up shortly before (or after) linking up with Styles. If their ongoing custody battle wasn't enough to deal with, the two also have been dealing with negative attention thanks to a former nanny's interview with the Daily Mail. In the bombshell sit-down, the nanny alleged that Sudeikis once laid under Wilde's car so she couldn't see Styles. She also spilled a lot of other alleged details about their split.

According to CNN, Wilde and Sudeikis put on a united front and issued a joint statement against the claims. "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they shared, adding that her "18 month long campaign" of harassment "has reached its unfortunate apex." But Wilde is still taking the high road.