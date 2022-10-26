Christina Hall Goes Nuclear On Ant Anstead's Parenting Criticisms Amid Custody Drama

The child custody battle between Christina Hall and Ant Anstead escalated from a court issue to a war of words on public platforms. In April, Anstead filed for full custody of their son Hudson and claimed in documents that Hall only saw their son "9 full days each month." He alleged that Hall was exploiting the youngster in social media posts, per TMZ. Later that month, the "Wheeler Dealers" star's request was denied, which prompted Hall to fire back. "I will not speculate as to his true motivations, but Hudson's best interest is not what is motivating his application to the Court," she wrote in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Unfortunately, tensions between the former couple only worsened in the ensuing months. On October 2, the "Christina on the Coast" star took to her Instagram page to announce that she would no longer feature Hudson in posts. "Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information," she wrote in the lengthy post. She added that Anstead used the platform to judge her parenting skills.

Shortly after, on October 13, Anstead featured his son in an Instagram post and used the comment section to take shots at his ex-wife. "Hudzo childhood is not for sale. As a dad I will continue to step up for him," the reality star replied to a fan (via Fox News). Less than two weeks later, Hall was once again sounding off against her ex online.