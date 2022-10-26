Matthew Perry Gets Candid About His Complicated Romantic Past With Valerie Bertinelli
Matthew Perry gets candid about many pieces of his life in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." In the book, which is set to hit shelves on October 28, 2022, Perry opens up about his experiences with navigating addiction, which he's struggled with throughout adulthood. Speaking to ABC News' Diane Sawyer ahead of the book release, Perry touched on how difficult the recovery process can be — especially if you feel isolated. "Your disease is just outside, just doing one arm push-ups, just waiting just, waiting for you, waiting to get you alone because alone you lose to the disease," the actor said. "And now I finally feel okay and feel like I've got some strength." The "Friends" actor also noted that he hopes by using his platform, he can assist others who may relate to his experiences. "I've got to take advantage of that," he said. "I've got to help as many people as I can."
The Hollywood Reporter detailed several other revelations from the memoir, including how Perry sent Julia Roberts a fax about quantum physics in an effort to get her to guest star on "Friends." Perry has also made a confession about the love he previously felt for another famous actor in the revealing book.
Matthew Perry had 'elaborate fantasies' about Valerie Bertinelli
Matthew Perry has opened up about his past love for fellow actor Valerie Bertinelli. As reported by Page Six, Perry detailed this crush in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." While he worked with Bertinelli on the '90s sitcom "Sydney," Perry developed feelings for his co-star, who was then married to the late rock legend, Eddie Van Halen. "I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage," Perry wrote. He went on to say he hoped he and Bertinelli would end up together. "I was obsessed with [Bertinelli] and harbored elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days with me," Perry said.
In addition, Perry claimed that one night while he was at Bertinelli and Van Halen's home, he and Bertinelli apparently kissed after Van Halen had fallen asleep. But when they were back on the on set for work, Perry stated that Bertinelli carried on as usual, so he realized that the romance wouldn't continue. "I quickly got the hint and also played the role I was supposed to, but inside I was devastated," Perry wrote. Evidently, that was that.