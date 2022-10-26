Matthew Perry Gets Candid About His Complicated Romantic Past With Valerie Bertinelli

Matthew Perry gets candid about many pieces of his life in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." In the book, which is set to hit shelves on October 28, 2022, Perry opens up about his experiences with navigating addiction, which he's struggled with throughout adulthood. Speaking to ABC News' Diane Sawyer ahead of the book release, Perry touched on how difficult the recovery process can be — especially if you feel isolated. "Your disease is just outside, just doing one arm push-ups, just waiting just, waiting for you, waiting to get you alone because alone you lose to the disease," the actor said. "And now I finally feel okay and feel like I've got some strength." The "Friends" actor also noted that he hopes by using his platform, he can assist others who may relate to his experiences. "I've got to take advantage of that," he said. "I've got to help as many people as I can."

The Hollywood Reporter detailed several other revelations from the memoir, including how Perry sent Julia Roberts a fax about quantum physics in an effort to get her to guest star on "Friends." Perry has also made a confession about the love he previously felt for another famous actor in the revealing book.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).