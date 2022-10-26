Insider Claims You Won't Hear What Khloé Kardashian Named Her Son Anytime Soon

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child in August 2022 under rather, er, unusual circumstances. The couple had split up by then, with an insider telling People, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." The ex-couple learned that they were expecting in November 2021, and the following month, Maralee Nichols, the mother of Tristan's other child, gave birth.

On the Hulu series "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian expressed her fury on behalf of her sister and pointed out that Nichols had a baby boy, which was Khloé's dream. "A f***ing random that he sleeps with one night? F*** him!" she said, as recapped by Page Six. Khloé's surrogate also gave birth to a baby boy, and viewers saw her meet the little guy for the first time on the show, per the Evening Standard. Khloé was conflicted about whether to invite Tristan to join her at the hospital, but ultimately decided to let him be there because he wished to.

Fans also learned that Khloé hadn't yet decided on a name. After she and Thompson welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, in 2018, Kris Jenner tweeted that one of her grandfathers was named True, and it was also her bio dad's middle name — but we don't know if picking a moniker for Khloé's son was also as easy as studying the family tree.