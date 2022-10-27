Savannah And Julie Chrisley Get Honest About Todd's Emotional Reaction To Legal Troubles
Todd and Julie Chrisley were both found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in June, according to Entertainment Weekly, and face up to 30 years in prison. The couple, known for their popular television show "Chrisley Knows Best" on USA Network, filed to appeal the verdict and even hired new lawyers to help them win the case, per Us Weekly, as the couple was evidently upset about the verdict and facing time away from their family in prison. During an episode of the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast after the verdict, Todd explained, "It's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now, but we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker" (via Page Six).
Despite all of the support the couple received online, others also insisted they got what they deserved, which didn't sit right with their children and caused their daughter, Savannah, to share a statement on Instagram. She wrote, "The things that people have said since everything has gone down is just baffling. If you actually took your time to get to know ... our truth and to give us a chance, then maybe you would see it a little different."
Although the couple was careful not to speak too much about their case at first, Savannah and Julie Chrisley are finally opening up about Todd's emotional response to all of the legal trouble.
Savannah Chrisley is angry about her parents facing prison time
Savannah Chrisley is beyond upset that her parents are facing prison time in prison after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud, according to People, although their sentencing was recently postponed to November 21. During a recent episode of the "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast, Savannah held back tears. "For me, it makes me so angry to see two people who are constantly stepping up for people, and then it's like when are people going to step up for them?" she said while speaking with her mother, Julie. "Dad's always been so prideful, but this whole thing has broken him... there have been days where he has come to me crying and he's like, 'Don't tell your mom because I don't want her to go through any more than she's going through.' And it's just completely changed him... you."
Savannah has remained confident about the fact that her parents are innocent. She claims they have always done the right thing and taught her to do the same. Her mother, Julie, revealed on the podcast, "Is this the greatest test I've ever had? Absolutely." And while they know people are going to believe what they want to believe, Savannah encouraged those listening to do their own research.
When it comes to the impact these cases have on people, Savannah explained, "It doesn't just affect the people that it's happening to. It affects whole families, it affects kids."