Savannah And Julie Chrisley Get Honest About Todd's Emotional Reaction To Legal Troubles

Todd and Julie Chrisley were both found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in June, according to Entertainment Weekly, and face up to 30 years in prison. The couple, known for their popular television show "Chrisley Knows Best" on USA Network, filed to appeal the verdict and even hired new lawyers to help them win the case, per Us Weekly, as the couple was evidently upset about the verdict and facing time away from their family in prison. During an episode of the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast after the verdict, Todd explained, "It's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now, but we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker" (via Page Six).

Despite all of the support the couple received online, others also insisted they got what they deserved, which didn't sit right with their children and caused their daughter, Savannah, to share a statement on Instagram. She wrote, "The things that people have said since everything has gone down is just baffling. If you actually took your time to get to know ... our truth and to give us a chance, then maybe you would see it a little different."

Although the couple was careful not to speak too much about their case at first, Savannah and Julie Chrisley are finally opening up about Todd's emotional response to all of the legal trouble.