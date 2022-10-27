Jennifer Garner Celebrated Her 50th Birthday Like Another Huge Milestone

While Jennifer Garner's character in the film "13 Going on 30" might have found herself grown up to be "30, flirty, and thriving," Garner herself has made the case that the new saying really should be "50, flirty, and thriving," instead. In celebration of her 50th birthday, the actor had a seriously impressive birthday bash, as she revealed in an interview as the cover star of Town & Country. Making things even more exciting for Garner was that her milestone birthday happened to fall on the same day as Easter Sunday and that she was planning to see her family members, per Extra.

Based on Garner's description of her birthday party, which included the likes of Ina Garten, Reese Witherspoon, and Rita Wilson as guests, via People, she was able to celebrate her birthday in style. In fact, the party was so elaborate that Garner likened it to another major milestone.