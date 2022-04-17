The Surprising Event Jennifer Garner Wants To Have Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Attend

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged for a second time, and seem happier than ever after reconnecting several years after they first parted ways. The couple dated in the early 2000s, but things they ended their engagement due to "intense media attention" that surrounded their relationship, according to People magazine. Affleck went on to marry actor Jennifer Garner, while Lopez ended up tying the knot with Marc Anthony. Both Affleck and Lopez started families, and, while there didn't seem to be any hard feelings between the two, they were living completely different lives — until recently.

Affleck and Garner got divorced in 2018, according to Insider, four years after Lopez and Anthony had split. Lopez found love again with choreographer Beau "Casper" Smart, but the two split in 2016. A year later, Lopez started dating Alex Rodriguez, and they got engaged in March 2019, according to Elle. During that time, Affleck was linked to a few women, but had a lengthy relationship with actor Ana de Armas. They split in January 2021 according to People, and JLo left Arod a few months later. For the first time in a long time, Affleck and Lopez were single at the same time. And, although no one really saw it coming, the two reconnected — and found love again.

Many people found themselves wondering how Garner felt about her ex going back to his ex, and it sounds like Garner isn't at all bothered by Affleck and Lopez's romance. Now, a new report seems to prove exactly that.