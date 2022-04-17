The Surprising Event Jennifer Garner Wants To Have Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Attend
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged for a second time, and seem happier than ever after reconnecting several years after they first parted ways. The couple dated in the early 2000s, but things they ended their engagement due to "intense media attention" that surrounded their relationship, according to People magazine. Affleck went on to marry actor Jennifer Garner, while Lopez ended up tying the knot with Marc Anthony. Both Affleck and Lopez started families, and, while there didn't seem to be any hard feelings between the two, they were living completely different lives — until recently.
Affleck and Garner got divorced in 2018, according to Insider, four years after Lopez and Anthony had split. Lopez found love again with choreographer Beau "Casper" Smart, but the two split in 2016. A year later, Lopez started dating Alex Rodriguez, and they got engaged in March 2019, according to Elle. During that time, Affleck was linked to a few women, but had a lengthy relationship with actor Ana de Armas. They split in January 2021 according to People, and JLo left Arod a few months later. For the first time in a long time, Affleck and Lopez were single at the same time. And, although no one really saw it coming, the two reconnected — and found love again.
Many people found themselves wondering how Garner felt about her ex going back to his ex, and it sounds like Garner isn't at all bothered by Affleck and Lopez's romance. Now, a new report seems to prove exactly that.
Jennifer Garner may help Ben Affleck blend his family with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are very excited to be taking the next steps in their relationship, and it sounds like the people closest to them totally approve. In June 2021, a source told Us Weekly that Affleck has the support of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. "JLo has Jennifer Garner's seal of approval. JLo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother," the source said at the time. As Affleck and Lopez work on blending their families — he has three children with Garner and Lopez has two children with Marc Anthony — Garner seems to be open to helping that process along.
According to Hollywood Life, Garner wants Affleck and Lopez to attend her 50th birthday party. "Jen is in a really good place with Ben and Jennifer [Lopez] so of course she has extended an invitation. Things are still a bit up in the air right now because she understands they have a ton going on with moving and everything," a source told the outlet. While it's unclear if Affleck and Lopez will accept the invitation, it sounds like everyone really approves of this union.
Garner turned 50-years-old on April 17, 2022.