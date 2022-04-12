Jennifer Garner Reportedly Reacted To Ben And J.Lo's Engagement News Differently Than You'd Expect

Aside from #SlapGate at the 2022 Oscars, there's been another (much happier) storyline that has been sweeping Hollywood, and it centers around a white wedding. Yes, we're talking about Jennifer Lopez's engagement to Ben Affleck, making Bennifer 2.0 great again. The couple was one of the hottest pairs in the early 2000s, and according to Us Weekly, they first met on the set of their film "Gigli" in 2002. While the movie was a flop, their romance certainly wasn't. Things moved fast, and Affleck popped the question in November 2002. However, they called things off just days before their wedding, thus breaking the hearts of Bennifer fans across the globe.

During an appearance on "Howard Stern" in December 2021, Affleck revealed why he and Lopez called it quits, stating that "50%" of the reason was due to the negative press about them. In the interim, both parties moved on, and Affleck wed and split with Jennifer Garner while Lopez married and divorced Marc Anthony. Lopez also famously was engaged to New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, but things didn't work out between the pair.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021, and they have been hot and heavy ever since. In April, Lopez shared with fans that she had a "major announcement" to share, directing fans to her website, OnTheJLo. A video on the website confirmed the engagement, and thus, the fairytale romance continues. Fans have been weighing in on the engagement, and so has Jennifer Garner.