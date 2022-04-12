Jennifer Garner Reportedly Reacted To Ben And J.Lo's Engagement News Differently Than You'd Expect
Aside from #SlapGate at the 2022 Oscars, there's been another (much happier) storyline that has been sweeping Hollywood, and it centers around a white wedding. Yes, we're talking about Jennifer Lopez's engagement to Ben Affleck, making Bennifer 2.0 great again. The couple was one of the hottest pairs in the early 2000s, and according to Us Weekly, they first met on the set of their film "Gigli" in 2002. While the movie was a flop, their romance certainly wasn't. Things moved fast, and Affleck popped the question in November 2002. However, they called things off just days before their wedding, thus breaking the hearts of Bennifer fans across the globe.
During an appearance on "Howard Stern" in December 2021, Affleck revealed why he and Lopez called it quits, stating that "50%" of the reason was due to the negative press about them. In the interim, both parties moved on, and Affleck wed and split with Jennifer Garner while Lopez married and divorced Marc Anthony. Lopez also famously was engaged to New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, but things didn't work out between the pair.
Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021, and they have been hot and heavy ever since. In April, Lopez shared with fans that she had a "major announcement" to share, directing fans to her website, OnTheJLo. A video on the website confirmed the engagement, and thus, the fairytale romance continues. Fans have been weighing in on the engagement, and so has Jennifer Garner.
Jennifer Garner is reportedly 'happy' for Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have a long history together, but things seem cordial. Everyone is talking about the engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, including Garner. A source shared with Hollywood Life that Garner is actually happy for the pair. "Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time, and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this," the insider shared. "She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo."
The same source revealed that Garner and Lopez "have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals." Perhaps it helps that they also share the same first name? "They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other's families for life through this marriage," the source added. The three adults want to put on a united front for the children, and the insider revealed that Garner will also score an invite to the wedding. Of course, she can choose to accept or decline, but who doesn't love to get the invite?
Since their divorce, Garner and Affleck are civil. In 2018, Affleck's ex-wife held an intervention and urged him to seek help at a rehab facility. The photos of the famous exes driving in an SUV will forever be etched in our minds.