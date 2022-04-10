Insider Reveals If Jennifer Lopez Is Really Ready To Walk Down The Aisle Again
The always fashionable Jennifer Lopez is not one to repeat a red carpet look or an old trend, but it looks like she's willing to give an old love another try after JLo and Ben Affleck announced that they are engaged once more. As many of their fans can recall, the couple's first engagement was back in 2002, per Us Weekly. But unfortunately, they never made it down the aisle as they broke things off by 2004. Love prevailed when the A-list couple reignited their romance in 2021 to create Bennifer 2.0.
Lopez's engagement reveal was of course like no other. On April 8, Lopez teased a big surprise on her Twitter account by including a link to her fan site OntheJLo, where she revealed that she's soon going to walk down the aisle again. Lopez also shared a photo of her lime green engagement ring on her Instagram Story with the caption, "So this happened," per E! News.
And while it seems like Lopez can't contain her excitement about being the next Mrs. Affleck, one insider reveals what the mother of two might really be thinking about marriage number four, and whether or not she and Affleck plan on getting married soon.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are taking things slow
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, but they are in no rush to move on to the next phase of their relationship, according to People. In fact, one source close to the stars says that while Lopez loves her engagement ring to the moon and back, she and Affleck aren't rushing to make wedding plans at the moment. The insider revealed that Lopez and Affleck waited a few days before announcing their engagement to the world, adding that they are "not talking about a wedding yet." JLo, meanwhile, is super excited to just be engaged as "Ben makes her incredibly happy," the insider shared.
This shouldn't surprise anyone as Lopez gushed about Affleck like never before in a February interview with People, in which she said that she feels "so lucky" to have gotten a second chance to be with the "Justice League" actor. While Lopez might not be ready to dive into wedding planning yet, she can always reference her character from the 2001 hit romantic comedy "The Wedding Planner" for a refresher!