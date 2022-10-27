The Reason Hugh Jackman Blew His Miss Congeniality Audition

Hugh Jackman said he wasn't really interested in the role of Sandra Bullock's romantic interest in "Miss Congeniality." Speaking to Variety, the actor said he only auditioned for the part after his agent pushed him to go, as landing the role would allow them to negotiate against another romcom Jackman had been offered at the time, "Someone Like You" opposite Ashley Judd. "No one knew 'X-Men' yet," he recalled. "I was a nobody."

Unfortunately for Jackman and his agent, the actor blew his audition after coming ill-prepared and failing to keep up with Bullock. While reading lines with the Oscar-winner, Jackman remembers thinking, "'Holy s***! She's amazing! And so quick and fast. I'm not even vaguely up to speed here.' I was pedaling as fast as I could, but I didn't know the script well enough.'" He explained that it was his first time testing with another actor for a role, and with Bullock. no less. "I was impressed that she was in there. I didn't expect her to be in there," he said. "I'm guessing eight people she tested with."

When he lost the role to Benjamin Bratt, Jackman said he felt rather embarrassed. "That's humiliating, when your agent says, 'I don't want you to get this job, but just go get it,'" he said. "And then you don't get it." Interestingly, both "Miss Congeniality" and "X-Men" came out in 2000, with their respective roles subsequently sending him and Bullock to Hollywood superstardom. Jackman himself went on to play Wolverine in six more films of the "X-Men" franchise, and per People, he's set to reprise his iconic role in the upcoming "Deadpool 3" alongside Ryan Reynolds.