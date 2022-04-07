Sandra Bullock Absolutely Pans One Of Her Most Famous Movies

While promoting her upcoming film "The Lost City," Sandra Bullock was asked if she would be open to reprising her role as Gracie Hart in a new "Miss Congeniality" film. In response, the "Premonition" actor swiftly shot down any hopes of an additional sequel. "God no! No, no," she told Metro. "Two shouldn't have been done. That one should have remained a one-off."

Even though she expressed less than favorable views regarding "Miss Congeniality 2," Bullock did go on to praise her co-star in the film, Regina King. "But I'm glad that I did because of Regina, who I just freaking adore," she continued. This isn't the first time the beloved actress has talked about the future of "Miss Congeniality," either. During her December appearance on Showtime's "Desus & Mero," she said boldly stated that a reboot is not needed. "Yeah, we do not need one, we do not need one," she exclaimed. "Number one was great. Number two, the joy of number two was Regina."

Alongside her feelings for "Miss Congeniality 2," Bullock has also opened up about another project she regretted filming. In a March interview with TooFab, Bullock said she wished she didn't make "Speed 2," and that she was "still embarrassed" by her involvement. "I've been very vocal about it," she said. "Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island."