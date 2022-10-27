Sophia Grace Claps Back At Critics Of Her Young Pregnancy
Sophia Grace Brownlee has something to say to people who think she's too young to be a mother.
In case you missed it the 19-year-old star who rose to fame after becoming a regular on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with her cousin Rosie McLelland, announced that she was pregnant. She announced the good news on her YouTube channel and expressed how ecstatic she was to welcome her baby. "As you can see from today's video, it is a little bit different to my usual videos because I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," she said. "I am at 21 weeks today. I decided to wait till this time to tell everyone because I thought that 20 weeks is like definitely safe and I had my 20 week scan and everything was fine." While she admitted to feeling a bit of a shock, Brownlee says she's feeling "super, super happy" about her pregnancy. "I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have lots of different content from what I usually have," she added."
Fans were also in shock upon hearing the news, with many saying that she may not be capable of caring for a child as she's technically still a child herself. But according to the "Tea Time with Sophia Grace and Rosie" star, she said that people have nothing to worry about.
Sophia Grace says she 'feels ready' to be a mother
Sophia Grace Brownlee acknowledges that people her age don't usually delve into parenthood, but she also knows that the public will always have varying views as to when the right age should be. "I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby. Usually most people are like, 'You should have babies when you're 30 and you're married and you live in your own house,' which is completely fine," she told E! News. "But obviously everyone's gonna have their different opinions."
At the end of the day, Brownlee believes that it ultimately hinges on someone's emotional capacity to raise a child. "I just feel it's about the person themselves," she added. "And as long as you feel ready and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem."
And sure, Brownlee may have doubters, but at least she has the full support of her cousin, friend, and OG hype girl, Rosie McLelland. "Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "To say I'm excited is a understatement, I can't wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much!"