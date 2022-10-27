Sophia Grace Claps Back At Critics Of Her Young Pregnancy

Sophia Grace Brownlee has something to say to people who think she's too young to be a mother.

In case you missed it the 19-year-old star who rose to fame after becoming a regular on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with her cousin Rosie McLelland, announced that she was pregnant. She announced the good news on her YouTube channel and expressed how ecstatic she was to welcome her baby. "As you can see from today's video, it is a little bit different to my usual videos because I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," she said. "I am at 21 weeks today. I decided to wait till this time to tell everyone because I thought that 20 weeks is like definitely safe and I had my 20 week scan and everything was fine." While she admitted to feeling a bit of a shock, Brownlee says she's feeling "super, super happy" about her pregnancy. "I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have lots of different content from what I usually have," she added."

Fans were also in shock upon hearing the news, with many saying that she may not be capable of caring for a child as she's technically still a child herself. But according to the "Tea Time with Sophia Grace and Rosie" star, she said that people have nothing to worry about.