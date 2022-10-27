Insider Says Scott Disick No Longer Sees The Point In His Friendship With Kanye West

Major corporations — from Balenciaga to Adidas — have already cut ties with Kanye "Ye" West as a result of his anti-Semitic comments and now his family and friends are doing the same. Scott Disick and the rapper were first spotted working together in 2013 after Ye casted the television personality to be a part of the promo video for his album "Yeezus." Although the two were in the same social circle for years, they officially became family after Kim Kardashian and Ye tied the knot in 2014.

However, the course of their relationship appeared to change over the years. Back in 2015 when the Talentless CEO was going through a tumultuous breakup with Kourtney Kardashian, Ye spoke up in support of his sister-in-law and condemned Disick for his actions. "Kanye is furious, maybe the most furious of everyone," a source told People. "He's saying that a real man doesn't abandon his family like Scott is doing." However, in a series of unfortunate events, Ye found himself in similar position several years later.

In September, the "Donda" singer started posting a series of Instagram posts where he spoke out against his messy custody battle and somehow included Tristan Thompson, Disick, and Travis Scott to the mix. He shared a photo with the names of all three men and addressed them in a vulgar manner. "Calling my fellow c** [donors]. We in this [together]," he wrote, via Newsweek. Although Disick never publicly responded, Ye's racist remarks may have destroyed their relationship for good.