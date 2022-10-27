Kourtney Kardashian's Las Vegas Wedding Didn't End On A Good Note

What happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas... if you're a Kardashian. Eventually you'll discuss your Sin City escapades in an on-camera confessional, and on "The Kardashians," fans learned that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's quickie wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel wasn't quite as fun as it looked.

In April, Kardashian and Barker surprised fans by sharing photos from their late-night nuptials on Instagram. Kardashian also revealed that she and Barker weren't officially married, writing, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)." The pair opted for a rock 'n' roll theme for their wedding outfits, which was appropriate, as they were married in front of an officiant dressed like the King himself. They walked down the aisle in matching black leather jackets and dark shades, but Kardashian didn't remain on her feet the entire time — in one shot, she was pictured lying on her back on the floor with a small bouquet of roses in hand.

The owner of the chapel, Marty Frierson, told People that the pair appeared to be having the time of their lives. "There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!" he revealed. However, on "The Kardashians," fans learned that Kravis didn't get hitched without a hitch.