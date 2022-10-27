Lili Reinhart Doesn't Have High Hopes For Her Met Gala Future
The Met Gala is one of the most exclusive celebrity events each year ... and its guest list may have just gotten a little shorter.
Ever since her popularity was boosted by her recurring "Riverdale" role, actress Lili Reinhart has been a staple at the annual fashion event. In 2018, Vogue documented her appearance on the carpet alongside former boyfriend Cole Sprouse. Following their split, Reinhart continued to capture the spotlight solo, displaying one-of-a-kind looks in accordance with each year's theme. In 2021, when A-listers were challenged to embody "America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Reinhart donned a chic pink mini-dress adorned with flowers from all fifty states — and fans ate it up.
Her jaw-dropping efforts each year seem to indicate that the actor is a fan of the elaborate event. However, she's recently expressed fears that the 2022 fundraiser may have been her last, all because she called out a red carpet VIP.
Lili Reinhart spoke out against Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian captured endless headlines when she appeared in Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress at the 2022 Met Gala. Viewers were even more shocked when the mogul opened up about how she managed to fit into the gown. In a red carpet interview (via Today), Kardashian shared that she had to shed 16 pounds in just three weeks. In a later conversation with Vogue, she clarified that she "didn't starve [herself], but [she] was so strict." Still, some — including Lili Reinhart — weren't buying it.
She took to her Instagram stories (via Pop Crave) to vent her frustrations. "You say how starving you are...because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a f***ing dress?" she wrote. "So wrong. So f***ed up on 100s of levels. ... The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting." Although Kardashian was never named, the implications were clear, and Reinhart wasn't done. She disputed claims that she was "slamming" Kardashian, telling IndieWire, "I'm actually just sharing an opinion that is incredibly important to me. ... I really wish other people in the industry did that."
Although she clearly has no regrets, she has expressed concerns that her actions will have consequences. Speaking with W Magazine, she quipped, "I don't think I'll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress." Time will tell if we'll get another iconic Lili look in 2023.