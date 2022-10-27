Lili Reinhart Doesn't Have High Hopes For Her Met Gala Future

Kim Kardashian captured endless headlines when she appeared in Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress at the 2022 Met Gala. Viewers were even more shocked when the mogul opened up about how she managed to fit into the gown. In a red carpet interview (via Today), Kardashian shared that she had to shed 16 pounds in just three weeks. In a later conversation with Vogue, she clarified that she "didn't starve [herself], but [she] was so strict." Still, some — including Lili Reinhart — weren't buying it.

She took to her Instagram stories (via Pop Crave) to vent her frustrations. "You say how starving you are...because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a f***ing dress?" she wrote. "So wrong. So f***ed up on 100s of levels. ... The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting." Although Kardashian was never named, the implications were clear, and Reinhart wasn't done. She disputed claims that she was "slamming" Kardashian, telling IndieWire, "I'm actually just sharing an opinion that is incredibly important to me. ... I really wish other people in the industry did that."

Although she clearly has no regrets, she has expressed concerns that her actions will have consequences. Speaking with W Magazine, she quipped, "I don't think I'll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress." Time will tell if we'll get another iconic Lili look in 2023.