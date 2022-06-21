Kim Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence On Those Marilyn Monroe Dress Accusations
No matter where she goes or what she does, Kim Kardashian always seems to find herself at the center of controversy. The reality star's major storyline of the year has been her romance with comedian Pete Davidson but recently, she's found herself at the center of another, less-flattering scandal involving a particularly iconic dress.
Kardashian opted to rock one of Marilyn Monroe's most well-known dresses at the Met Gala. The dress in question was a custom, rhinestone-encrusted, Bob Mackie-designed gown that Monroe wore when she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to JFK in 1962 (via Reader's Digest). Monroe was famously sewn into the skintight, sheer gown. Kardashian went to great lengths to be able to fit into the dress. "I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge, it was like a roll. I was determined. I was determined to fit it," she told "Vogue" in May.
Kardashian managed to have her moment in the glitzy dress, but it didn't come without controversy. She has been accused of destroying the dress after the Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram shared before and after shots, revealing the alleged damage. "How could Kim Kardashian ruin Marilyn Monroes dress like that smh," one person tweeted. "@KimKardashian how could you ruin an Icons dress?? Can't you afford your own?" another asked. Now, Kardashian is setting the record straight.
Kim Kardashian denies ruining Marilyn Monroe's dress
Kim Kardashian is finally addressing the Marilyn Monroe dress drama. Kardashian appeared on the June 21 episode of "Today," where host Hoda Kotb asked her about the reported damage to the one-of-a-kind dress. "I mean it was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers, and I put the dress on, on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs. I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed right at the top of the stairs," Kardashian explained.
Kotb also asked the mother of four if the backlash was "not true," to which Kardashian said, "No. And I mean, Ripley's we worked together so well, there was handlers and gloves that put it on me." Kotb seemed to have Kardashian's back as she informed viewers Ripley's confirmed that Kardashian left the dress in the same condition that she found it.
Ripley's also released a statement on the matter that seemed to clear Kardashian's name. "From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in," Amanda Joiner, who is Ripley's VP of Publishing and Licensing, said in a statement. Joiner also confirmed that Kardashian did not pay Ripley's to wear the dress and vice versa.