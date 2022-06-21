Kim Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence On Those Marilyn Monroe Dress Accusations

No matter where she goes or what she does, Kim Kardashian always seems to find herself at the center of controversy. The reality star's major storyline of the year has been her romance with comedian Pete Davidson but recently, she's found herself at the center of another, less-flattering scandal involving a particularly iconic dress.

Kardashian opted to rock one of Marilyn Monroe's most well-known dresses at the Met Gala. The dress in question was a custom, rhinestone-encrusted, Bob Mackie-designed gown that Monroe wore when she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to JFK in 1962 (via Reader's Digest). Monroe was famously sewn into the skintight, sheer gown. Kardashian went to great lengths to be able to fit into the dress. "I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge, it was like a roll. I was determined. I was determined to fit it," she told "Vogue" in May.

Kardashian managed to have her moment in the glitzy dress, but it didn't come without controversy. She has been accused of destroying the dress after the Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram shared before and after shots, revealing the alleged damage. "How could Kim Kardashian ruin Marilyn Monroes dress like that smh," one person tweeted. "@KimKardashian how could you ruin an Icons dress?? Can't you afford your own?" another asked. Now, Kardashian is setting the record straight.