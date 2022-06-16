Ripley's Jumps Into The Kim Kardashian Marilyn Monroe Dress Controversy With Strong Response

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum is standing strong in their defense of Kim Kardashian, despite reports that she permanently damaged Marilyn Monroe's dress. Kardashian rocked the historic dress at the 2022 Met Gala and has since faced a wave of criticism for wearing the dress made famous by Monroe in 1962. Following the annual fashion event, photos surfaced online showing damage allegedly done by Kardashian.

"Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala," Pop Crave reported on Twitter. "The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it."

Claims of further damage to the dress were exacerbated further when an Instagram video recorded inside the Ripley's Museum in Hollywood, showed visible tears to the right back strap of the dress — which is currently being stored at the museum's location in Hollywood. However, Ripley's is now refuting all claims that Kardashian was responsible for damaging Monroe's dress.