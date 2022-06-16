Kim Kardashian's Damage To Marilyn Monroe's Dress May Be Worse Than We Thought
The drama surrounding Kim Kardashian's decision to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala continues. Kardashian rocked the 60-year-old custom gown for the annual event after receiving permission from Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum to wear the piece. Kardashian has faced harsh criticism from movie fans and clothing archivists alike for her use of the infamous dress, with critics (and even the gowns' designer) calling the move "a big mistake," per Elle.
The dress debacle became further complicated when reports surfaced claiming that Kardashian had permanently damaged the dress. "The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it," Pop Crave tweeted alongside side-by-side images of the dress before and after the gala. The images contradict statements made by Ripley's, which suggested "no damage" had been done to the dress after Kardashian wore it (via Page Six). However, it now appears the damage was far worse than expected and fans are once again blaming Kardashian.
Did Kim Kardashian tear the strap on Marilyn Monroe's dress
Following the 2022 Met Gala, Marilyn Monroe's 1962 dress — which she wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy — was placed on display at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Hollywood, per Daily Mail. However, a recent video captured by a guest who visited the museum shows more damage to the dress, allegedly done by Kim Kardashian. The 18-second clip shows a visible tear in a strap on the gown in addition to seemingly stretched material along the seams. Also present in the video is an audio recording of Kardashian explaining the process of preparing to wear the vintage gown.
Fans immediately began dragging Kardashian (again) for what appears to be permanent damage to the dress. "Omfg!!!!! I did not see that shoulder before. Grrrrr," one person commented, while another wrote, "She somehow thought that wearing that dress was going to elevate her, as she so desperately wants to be in the league of the likes of MM." Kardashian or Ripley's have not yet responded to the controversy.