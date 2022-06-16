Kim Kardashian's Damage To Marilyn Monroe's Dress May Be Worse Than We Thought

Following the 2022 Met Gala, Marilyn Monroe's 1962 dress — which she wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy — was placed on display at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Hollywood, per Daily Mail. However, a recent video captured by a guest who visited the museum shows more damage to the dress, allegedly done by Kim Kardashian. The 18-second clip shows a visible tear in a strap on the gown in addition to seemingly stretched material along the seams. Also present in the video is an audio recording of Kardashian explaining the process of preparing to wear the vintage gown.

Fans immediately began dragging Kardashian (again) for what appears to be permanent damage to the dress. "Omfg!!!!! I did not see that shoulder before. Grrrrr," one person commented, while another wrote, "She somehow thought that wearing that dress was going to elevate her, as she so desperately wants to be in the league of the likes of MM." Kardashian or Ripley's have not yet responded to the controversy.