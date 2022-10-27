Adele Has Big Life Plans After Her Las Vegas Residency

Adele's highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele," is slated to start in November, but the road to get there has not been easy. Adele's residency was originally supposed to kick off on January 20. However, just one day prior, the singer announced that she couldn't go forward with the shows. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," Adele said in a teary-eyed video to her fans. "We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time, and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID." Adele shared, noting that "half of her team" had contracted COVID-19.

Needless to say, Caesar's Palace, which is hosting the residency, wasn't pleased. According to TMZ, sources who worked in Caesar's Palace claimed that not only were the executives "shocked" by Adele's decision to postpone the show, but they also refuted her claims that COVID and production delays were to blame. Instead, they claimed Adele was "unhappy" with her stage setup, along with other various aspects of the show. There were also rumors floating about that the singer's alleged relationship issues with boyfriend Rich Paul contributed to the show's cancellation, per Page Six.

In any case, Adele's fans are just weeks away from being able to spend their weekends (and hard-earned money) with her. However, the Academy Award-winner recently announced some plans about her future, post-residency, that are just as exciting.