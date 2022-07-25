Adele Shares The News About Her Las Vegas Residency Fans Were Waiting For

Despite the lyrics of her hit song, people haven't been going easy on Adele lately. While the "Hello" singer was universally beloved not too long ago, the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency left a bad taste in fans' mouths. Adele first addressed the news in an Instagram apology video in January, tearfully saying, "I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you." The singer went on to mention delivery delays and a COVID-19 outbreak among her team. However, people seemed unenthused with the explanation. After all, what happened to "the show must go on?"

Since the initial announcement, everything from creative differences with the show's set designer to Adele's relationship with sports agent Rich Paul have been blamed for the delay. The couple are still together, but they were reportedly on the rocks when the residency was first canceled. Back in January, a source told Page Six, "Adele's been crying and couldn't get through a single full rehearsal for the past month. Just constantly on the phone with Rich ... loudly shouting and sobbing."

Six months out from the Vegas fiasco, fans were beginning to doubt if Adele would ever go on with the show. Although she captioned the cancellation video with "All dates will be rescheduled, more info coming soon," she had yet to deliver an update — until now.