Adele's Las Vegas Disaster Is Reportedly Still Haunting Her

It seems there have been more changes made to Adele's upcoming Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele." After releasing her long-awaited fourth studio album "30" in 2021, fans have been waiting to see the powerhouse vocalist live. Unfortunately, that has yet to be the case.

In addition to her two sold-out upcoming shows at London's Hyde Park this July, Adele plans to embark on a stint of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As previously announced on Twitter, the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker was supposed to kick off the residency in January and perform every weekend until April. However, just days before the first show, Adele unexpectedly canceled every show.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram, Adele explained her show wasn't ready due to half of her crew and the team coming down with COVID, mentioning they still had the virus. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she said, adding, "I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now and trying to figure it out and we've run out of time." After recently reassuring fans on "The Graham Norton Show" that the concerts are "absolutely happening this year, 100%," Adele has reportedly made a big choice surrounding the shows.