Adele Could Be Returning To Las Vegas Sooner Than Expected
Adele shocked the world when she pulled out of her Las Vegas residency at the last minute in January. The Grammy-winning singer announced she was canceling her 24-part concert series, "Weekends With Adele," the night before she was set to take the stage at Caeser's Palace. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," Adele tearfully announced in an Instagram video. "Half my team have COVID and it's been impossible to finish the show." The star cited COVID-19-related delays in production as the reason for the shock cancellation.
However, The Sun reported that Adele and set designer Esmeralda Devlin were in a fiery feud behind the scenes, leading the show's production to descend into chaos. "In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to Es," a source told the outlet. "She was already nervous and the falling-out sent her spiraling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect."
Adele rebounded from the disappointing announcement by looking unfazed and glamorous as ever at the 2022 Brit Awards on February 9, where she cleaned house at the award ceremony and had no trouble taking the stage to perform her new song "I Drink Wine." Adele's positive demeanor at the Brits may be an indicator of what's to come, as she's reportedly planning to take the stage in Las Vegas sooner than fans expected.
Adele might have the summertime spotlight in Las Vegas
Adele is in talks to reschedule her canceled Las Vegas concerts for summer 2022, The Sun reports. "Talks are ongoing at the moment, and the hope is that Adele's rearranged dates will be agreed very soon," a source told the outlet. According to The Sun, there is a gap in the Caesar's Palace performance schedule between June and September that makes the most sense for Adele to fulfill her residency. Adele is set to perform two dates of the British Summer Time festival in July, however, the star remains adamant about making her Las Vegas show work this year for fans. "She has made it clear that next year is not an option, and everyone is keen to lock the dates in," the source said.
TMZ previously reported Caesar's Palace and production company Live Nation are scrambling to come up with a plan to salvage Adele's show. The teams are reportedly "sitting on $150 million" to get the show off the ground. Adele's new man, sports manager Rich Paul, is also involved with production — a factor that spawned rumors about their relationship suffering along with the show. Page Six reported that the "Hello" singer was spotted "shouting and sobbing" on the phone with Paul ahead of the cancellation. Adele seemingly responded to reports they'd ended things on Instagram, writing that "Rich sends his love" ahead of her Brits appearance.