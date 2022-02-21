Adele Could Be Returning To Las Vegas Sooner Than Expected

Adele shocked the world when she pulled out of her Las Vegas residency at the last minute in January. The Grammy-winning singer announced she was canceling her 24-part concert series, "Weekends With Adele," the night before she was set to take the stage at Caeser's Palace. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," Adele tearfully announced in an Instagram video. "Half my team have COVID and it's been impossible to finish the show." The star cited COVID-19-related delays in production as the reason for the shock cancellation.

However, The Sun reported that Adele and set designer Esmeralda Devlin were in a fiery feud behind the scenes, leading the show's production to descend into chaos. "In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to Es," a source told the outlet. ​​"She was already nervous and the falling-out sent her spiraling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect."

Adele rebounded from the disappointing announcement by looking unfazed and glamorous as ever at the 2022 Brit Awards on February 9, where she cleaned house at the award ceremony and had no trouble taking the stage to perform her new song "I Drink Wine." Adele's positive demeanor at the Brits may be an indicator of what's to come, as she's reportedly planning to take the stage in Las Vegas sooner than fans expected.