What An Adele Insider Is Claiming About Her Future Amid The Las Vegas Debacle
We finally have intel on Adele's plans following the cancelation of her Las Vegas residency. The "Easy on Me" singer was initially slated to have a 24-show run at the Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace called "Weekends with Adele," scheduled from January 21 through April 16. Thousands of fans were looking forward to the shows, with the approximately 100,000 tickets reserved for the entire run selling out in just 6 hours. And with the tickets being at a steeper price point, Billboard estimated that she would have earned $2.2 million per show.
The day before the show's kickoff, Adele took to Instagram to share the news that it'd been postponed. "I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said tearfully in a video. "Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID. They still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted." She also apologized that her announcement came late, but that's because they tried exhausting every possible way for the shows to push through. "And I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time," she added.
As of this writing, no new schedules have been announced, and it was reported that the "Weekends with Adele" sets she was supposed to use had been removed from the venue. It's unclear whether Adele will still continue the residency or not, but an insider revealed what her possible plans are moving forward.
An insider revealed that Adele wants to 'focus on music'
After the postponement of her Las Vegas residency and a busy promotional campaign for her new album that included two TV specials, an insider close to Adele revealed to the Daily Mail that she wants to "go back to basics." After a stressful past few months, the singer plans to "revive the type of engagements she fulfilled earlier in her career."
Apart from the stress that the postponed tour and media circus brought about, the source added that there are issues brewing amongst the members of Team Adele, causing the star to want to take a step back. "There have been times in the past six months when things got too big. There have been tensions within Team Adele," they said. "One minute she was living life away from the limelight, the next she was being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey." Moving forward, Adele wants to "reduce her working commitments and make her career 'more about her music.'"
If there are fans hanging on to hope that the residency — or perhaps even a tour — would eventually kick off in the foreseeable future, they would likely have to wait a little longer. "It's too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff," Adele told Rolling Stone. "I don't want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don't want to get COVID, either."