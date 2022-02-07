What An Adele Insider Is Claiming About Her Future Amid The Las Vegas Debacle

We finally have intel on Adele's plans following the cancelation of her Las Vegas residency. The "Easy on Me" singer was initially slated to have a 24-show run at the Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace called "Weekends with Adele," scheduled from January 21 through April 16. Thousands of fans were looking forward to the shows, with the approximately 100,000 tickets reserved for the entire run selling out in just 6 hours. And with the tickets being at a steeper price point, Billboard estimated that she would have earned $2.2 million per show.

The day before the show's kickoff, Adele took to Instagram to share the news that it'd been postponed. "I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said tearfully in a video. "Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID. They still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted." She also apologized that her announcement came late, but that's because they tried exhausting every possible way for the shows to push through. "And I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time," she added.

As of this writing, no new schedules have been announced, and it was reported that the "Weekends with Adele" sets she was supposed to use had been removed from the venue. It's unclear whether Adele will still continue the residency or not, but an insider revealed what her possible plans are moving forward.