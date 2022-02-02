Evidence Mounts That Adele's Residency May Never Return To Vegas

It hasn't been good news for both Adele and her fans recently. After the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker announced at the last minute that she was going to postpone all the shows for her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele," reports have continued to suggest there is more to the situation than the reason she gave.

In an emotional video clip shared to Instagram, Adele told her 49 million followers that she wasn't going to be stepping out on stage because her show "ain't ready." The singer admitted half her crew and team had come down with COVID during the preparation process and noted they "tried absolutely everything" to get the show on the road. "I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now and trying to figure it out and we've run out of time," Adele continued while admitting she was "so upset" and "really embarrassed."

As previously reported, an inside source told Page Six that the Grammy Award winner had been crying in rehearsals non-stop and had been "loudly shouting and sobbing" to her boyfriend of six months, Rich Paul. According to a Las Vegas Review-Journal report, Adele was also butting heads with star designer Esmeralda Devlin behind the scenes. Now, while fans wait on the new dates for her residency, more has been revealed about the status of the show. Unfortunately, it's not looking great.