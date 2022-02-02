Evidence Mounts That Adele's Residency May Never Return To Vegas
It hasn't been good news for both Adele and her fans recently. After the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker announced at the last minute that she was going to postpone all the shows for her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele," reports have continued to suggest there is more to the situation than the reason she gave.
In an emotional video clip shared to Instagram, Adele told her 49 million followers that she wasn't going to be stepping out on stage because her show "ain't ready." The singer admitted half her crew and team had come down with COVID during the preparation process and noted they "tried absolutely everything" to get the show on the road. "I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now and trying to figure it out and we've run out of time," Adele continued while admitting she was "so upset" and "really embarrassed."
As previously reported, an inside source told Page Six that the Grammy Award winner had been crying in rehearsals non-stop and had been "loudly shouting and sobbing" to her boyfriend of six months, Rich Paul. According to a Las Vegas Review-Journal report, Adele was also butting heads with star designer Esmeralda Devlin behind the scenes. Now, while fans wait on the new dates for her residency, more has been revealed about the status of the show. Unfortunately, it's not looking great.
Production for Adele's show has come to a stop
Adele's residency in Las Vegas was supposed to take place at Caesers Palace. However, it appears all preparations for the production have been put to a stop since she canceled. As reported by Page Six, workers were recently photographed wheeling out her set out of the venue due to there being no scheduled shows at the present time.
Vegas-based journalist Scott Roeben took to Twitter and suggested Adele has no plans of returning to Sin City anytime soon. "Industry source believes Adele's residency is done at Caesars Palace, as all preparations for the production have stopped, the sets have been loaded out and there's no activity related to addressing concerns that presumably led to the cancellation," he tweeted. "The sound system Adele and her team insisted upon is being taken out, the original equipment is being re-installed." He notes that the singer may swap venues to Park MGM (Dolby Live) or Resorts World, which will be a lot of hassle and won't be an easy change.
While fans patiently wait to hear what is happening with their tickets for their Vegas shows, Adele announced on Instagram she will be in London to perform at the BRIT Awards on February 8th where she is nominated for four awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for "30," per BBC. While she's in the city, Adele will also do a promotional appearance on "The Graham Norton Show."