Adele Cheekily Puts The Rumors About Her Relationship To Rest

After Adele's tearful, not to mention shocking, social media announcement that she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency, fans immediately wanted to know why. One of the leading theories has been that she canceled the show amid trouble with her boyfriend, Rich Paul. According to an unnamed source speaking to Page Six, "She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she canceled her dates." The source reportedly added, "Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He's an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch."

In her video apology to fans, posted to Twitter and Instagram, Adele explained the postponement simply, "My show ain't ready." She said they'd done everything they could to get it done but, they were "absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID." The artist broke down in tears as she told fans, "I'm so, so sorry," and promised to reschedule the dates. The tears could have come from a fight with her boyfriend, but they also could just as easily have been the result of staying up for 30 hours straight.

Taking to her Instagram on February 1, Adele decided to address the trouble-in-paradise rumors... but only indirectly.