Adele's Relationship With Rich Paul Is Rumored To Be In Trouble

Go easy on her, okay?!

Iconic singing sensation Adele made headlines when she abruptly postponed her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer announced in an emotional Instagram post on January 20. "We've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew ... are down with Covid – they still are – and it's been impossible to finish the show," she revealed. Later, in an effort to make good on the debacle, she surprised down and out fans in Las Vegas who had already flown out for the show with an apologetic FaceTime call. "I had no clue what she was saying because we were just losing our minds," James Mason Fox told CNN about the once in a lifetime encounter. "I could tell she was crying and you could tell on her face kind of what she was saying. You didn't even have to hear it."

Alas, some are attributing the reason for the sudden cancelation to having less to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and more to do with her new beau, big-time sports agent Rich Paul...