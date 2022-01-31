Adele's Relationship With Rich Paul Is Rumored To Be In Trouble
Iconic singing sensation Adele made headlines when she abruptly postponed her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer announced in an emotional Instagram post on January 20. "We've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew ... are down with Covid – they still are – and it's been impossible to finish the show," she revealed. Later, in an effort to make good on the debacle, she surprised down and out fans in Las Vegas who had already flown out for the show with an apologetic FaceTime call. "I had no clue what she was saying because we were just losing our minds," James Mason Fox told CNN about the once in a lifetime encounter. "I could tell she was crying and you could tell on her face kind of what she was saying. You didn't even have to hear it."
Alas, some are attributing the reason for the sudden cancelation to having less to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and more to do with her new beau, big-time sports agent Rich Paul...
Adele is rumored to be working overtime to fix her relationship
Trouble in paradise?
One unnamed source told The Sun, that the singer and songwriter has been working overtime... on her "strained" relationship with Rich Paul. "They barely saw each other at the beginning of the month because he was away for work and she was trying to focus on the Vegas show," the source divulged. "She was upset he couldn't be there with her when things started falling apart with the residency and it made things difficult for them both. She needed him there, but he couldn't because he has his own busy career too," they continued.
Page Six also reported that prior to her shows being postponed, Adele had been heard "loudly shouting and sobbing" while on the phone with Paul. "Adele's been crying and couldn't get through a single full rehearsal for the past month," a source claimed. "Just constantly on the phone with Rich," they added. Whether or not these two are going to be rolling in the deep or simply turning tables remains to be seen, we suppose.