Adele Just Canceled An Appearance At Another Major Event

Not long after canceling her Las Vegas residency, Adele has now backed down from yet another important appearance. As you may recall, the British singer recently took to Instagram to announce that she won't be performing in Vegas. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it be good enough for you," Adele told her 49 million followers on January 20, just one day before her residency was supposed to kick off.

She then explained that the show had been affected by several delays caused by the pandemic, saying, "Half of my crew, half of my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show." Elsewhere, a visibly emotional Adele admitted that she was "gutted" and apologized to her fans for the last-minute cancellation. Fans and fellow celebrities alike soon took to the comment section to show their support.

"Good for you being honest and open about it," Adam Lambert wrote. "I'm sure the show is well worth the extra wait. Sending a big hug." "Don't cry love," Kim Zolciak-Biermann added. "We will be there when it's ready! Everything happens for a reason. We love you." Despite the recent Vegas cancellation, it looks like Adele may need a little more time to hit the stage ... and it might not be due to COVID.