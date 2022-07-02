The Real Reason Adele Stopped Her London Concert Four Times

Adele performed her first concert in five years at London's BST Hyde Park Festival on July 1. According to Page Six, the British superstar was emotional about her return to the stage and appeared happy to return home. As she sang her first song, Adele told the festival audience, "My God, I'm back at home." The Grammy award winner added, "It's so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show, but I love being up here." To say Adele's fans were happy to see her in concert would be an understatement. Many shared photos of the performance on social media, and one fan tweeted: "you can tell adele missed doing concerts and hearing her fans singing her song." Another fan shared a video from the concert and tweeted: "An audience of 65k singing along to 'Someone Like You' more than a decade after it's release. Adele made a timeless hit there."

After the concert, the musical queen shared concert photos and tweeted: "Thank you my loves, I can't wait to do it all again tonight." The BST Hyde Park Festival was an amazing experience for Adele and her fans! But why did Adele stop the concert four times?