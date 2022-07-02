The Real Reason Adele Stopped Her London Concert Four Times
Adele performed her first concert in five years at London's BST Hyde Park Festival on July 1. According to Page Six, the British superstar was emotional about her return to the stage and appeared happy to return home. As she sang her first song, Adele told the festival audience, "My God, I'm back at home." The Grammy award winner added, "It's so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show, but I love being up here." To say Adele's fans were happy to see her in concert would be an understatement. Many shared photos of the performance on social media, and one fan tweeted: "you can tell adele missed doing concerts and hearing her fans singing her song." Another fan shared a video from the concert and tweeted: "An audience of 65k singing along to 'Someone Like You' more than a decade after it's release. Adele made a timeless hit there."
After the concert, the musical queen shared concert photos and tweeted: "Thank you my loves, I can't wait to do it all again tonight." The BST Hyde Park Festival was an amazing experience for Adele and her fans! But why did Adele stop the concert four times?
Adele stopped the concert to check on fan safety
Adele stopped her concert multiple times to check on fans and ensure concert-goers were safe since it was such a large crowd. According to Page Six, Adele stopped her set at the BST Hyde Park Festival to see if audience members needed medical help and even sent water to some fans! The crowd of 65,000 waited seven hours in the summer heat, and the queen was worried about her fans! A concert-goer praised the singer for caring about fan safety and tweeted: "Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security. That was a crowd of 65,000+ and she still did it. it really is that easy."
In addition to her mad musical talents, Adele's empathy and compassion are why her fans are so loyal. People reported that the Grammy award winner and other singers have kept fan safety in mind at concerts after the tragedy at Travis Scott's AstroWorld Festival last year. Ten people died at the Houston festival. People noted that Billie Eilish, Pharrell Williams, and Doja Cat have also stopped performances to check on fans.