Matthew Perry Walks Back On Shading Keanu Reeves In His Memoir

Matthew Perry's coming clean about his battle with drug and alcohol addiction in his upcoming memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," which will hit bookstores on November 1. Ahead of the release, Perry has spoken to multiple outlets about his struggles. Perry told The New York Times, "I've probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober," and on ABC News, he spoke to Diane Sawyer about his recovery. He said, "Your disease is just outside, just doing one arm push-ups, just waiting just, waiting for you, waiting to get you alone because alone you lose to the disease. And now I finally feel okay and feel like I've got some strength."

There are a plethora of other revelations in his book — like Perry's crush on one of his "Friends" co-stars and his feelings for actor Valerie Bertinelli. But there's one actor whom Perry targets, and it has stirred up quite a bit of controversy. However, Perry did admit he crossed the line.