Matthew Perry Admits His Past Smitten Feelings For Jennifer Aniston Weren't Mutual

Matthew Perry may be a Hollywood star, but that doesn't mean he had a way with the ladies. Well, not before landing the role of Chandler Bing on "Friends," anyway. In his candid new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry opens up about his childhood and longtime struggle with addiction. He also confesses that he had a massive crush on one of his co-stars that began even before Central Perk served its first cup of joe.

Sadly, it was an unrequited love that could've made for some pretty awkward filming. But then, some of the "Friends" cast did date off-set, so they were used to mixing business with pleasure gone wrong. "Friends" ran for 10 seasons before ending in 2004. Per IMDb, the sitcom detailed the ups, downs, and all-arounds of "the personal and professional lives of six twenty to thirty-something-year-old friends living in Manhattan." The finale left fans heartbroken and still pondering how a waitress and a chef could afford such a sweet pad in a prime West Village location. (According to CNBC, Monica Gellar inherited the rent-controlled apartment from her gran, so it only cost $200 a month).

On "Friends," Chandler's madly in love with Monica and not just for rent control purposes. People notes that the two end up married and welcoming two children together. But, in real life, Perry had set his eyes on a different co-star prize: Rachel Green. However, Perry admits his smitten feelings for Jennifer Aniston weren't mutual.