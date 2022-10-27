How Tom Hiddleston And Zawe Ashton Reportedly Feel About Being First-Time Parents
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have led one of Hollywood's most private romances in recent years. With dating rumors ignited after they co-starred in 2019's West End revival of Harold Pinter's "Betrayal," The Sun reported that the two were cohabiting by July 2020. In late June, Ashton shocked the world by unexpectedly gracing the premiere of "Mr. Malcolm's List" with baby bump in tow. With Ashton draped in a custom-made, free-flowing gown, her dress designer, Sabina Bilenko, confirmed the pregnancy on her Instagram, calling Ashton a" glowing mum-to-be."
Adding to the shock was the fact that Hiddleston and Ashton only confirmed their engagement a few weeks prior to the baby bump reveal. Hiddleston revealed in a June 14 interview with the Los Angeles Times that he proposed to Ashton in March, only adding, "I'm very happy."
Fast-forward to late October — and congratulations are in order! With Ashton having given birth, we got a reported glimpse into the couple's experience so far as first-time parents.
Baby makes three for Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton just welcomed their first child — and they are reportedly elated and tired. "Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy," a source told Us Weekly on October 26. As usual, of course, parenting a newborn comes with a few sacrifices. "They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren't sleeping much but are thrilled," the insider added.
Ashton has expressed enthusiasm about motherhood before, telling Bustle in 2019 plainly, "I would like to have a baby." As for Hiddleston, he is clearly great around kids, even sharing pre-baby parenting philosophies with Vulture in 2016. At the time, the "Loki" star frowned upon how social media and handheld devices have come to dominate childhood, stating that he wanted his would-be children to seek out their individual methods of self-amusement. "They will get bored, so they start making up things to do," Hiddleston explained.
For what it's worth, as well, even Taylor Swift, Hiddleston's ex, once reportedly said that "he would make a great dad," per E! News. Either way, Ashton will soon be joining him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2023's "The Marvels," meaning that the burgeoning power couple has their hands full, at home and at work!