How Tom Hiddleston And Zawe Ashton Reportedly Feel About Being First-Time Parents

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have led one of Hollywood's most private romances in recent years. With dating rumors ignited after they co-starred in 2019's West End revival of Harold Pinter's "Betrayal," The Sun reported that the two were cohabiting by July 2020. In late June, Ashton shocked the world by unexpectedly gracing the premiere of "Mr. Malcolm's List" with baby bump in tow. With Ashton draped in a custom-made, free-flowing gown, her dress designer, Sabina Bilenko, confirmed the pregnancy on her Instagram, calling Ashton a" glowing mum-to-be."

Adding to the shock was the fact that Hiddleston and Ashton only confirmed their engagement a few weeks prior to the baby bump reveal. Hiddleston revealed in a June 14 interview with the Los Angeles Times that he proposed to Ashton in March, only adding, "I'm very happy."

Fast-forward to late October — and congratulations are in order! With Ashton having given birth, we got a reported glimpse into the couple's experience so far as first-time parents.