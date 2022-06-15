Tom Hiddleston Finally Confirms What We Suspected About His Relationship

Tom Hiddleston has given a major relationship update after months of fan speculation. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star and his partner, fellow actor Zawe Ashton, first met as they starred opposite each other in a Broadway production of "Betrayal" in 2019, per Us Weekly. By 2021, Hiddleston and Ashton had made their red carpet debut as a couple. Since the start of their union, the actors have largely kept their romance under wraps. Hiddleston explained his desire to separate his personal life from his public image during a 2017 interview with The Telegraph.

"Everyone is entitled to a private life," Hiddleston said, before adding, "My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate." In March 2022, news publications such as CNN wrote that Hiddleston and Ashton had become engaged after the two appeared at the 2022 British Academy of Film and Television Awards. Ashton was wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger at the event, which resulted in this news breaking.

Now, three months later, Hiddleston has finally spoken publicly about this rumor.