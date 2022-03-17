Everything We Know About Tom Hiddleston's Apparent Engagement

When Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton showed up at the 2022 BAFTAs, the pair looked stunning. He wore a sleek, black suit, while she wore a pink dress that floated around her like a dream. Of course, the gown also did something more than just make her look amazing: it hid something that could be rather intriguing. As the stars walked the red carpet, Ashton kept her hand tucked within the fabric of the dress, according to the Daily Mail. If you're wondering why that's such a big deal, the reason for her subtle, but somewhat strange action became clear later when she later posed for a photo with what appeared to be an engagement ring in full view.

In a selfie that was shared on Instagram by fellow BAFTA festivities attendee AJ Odudu, Hiddleston and Ashton posed with the public figure, while Ashton's hand was on Odudu's arm. It's on that hand that a rather impressive ring can be seen. Not just any ring, of course — it seriously looks like an engagement ring and it's on that finger.

Although Hiddleston and Ashton haven not yet commented on whether or not they intend to get married, fans were certainly quick to react to a possible engagement. One social media user took to Twitter to write, "IM SCREAMING TOM HIDDLESTON IS ENGAGED WTF — im so happy for him get don't me wrong ... BUT OMG." That's certainly one way to say it.