Valerie Bertinelli Isn't Proud Of Matthew Perry's Confession About Their Past

Matthew Perry isn't holding anything back in his new memoir ... and now he's opening up about the time he got very friendly with a sitcom co-star.

In "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry explores his experiences on the sets of various sitcoms throughout the 90s. Before he gained fame as Chandler Bing on "Friends," he appeared alongside Valerie Bertinelli in a series called "Sydney." In an excerpt of the book (via Entertainment Weekly), Perry describes his massive crush on his co-star, whom he characterized as being "in a troubled marriage" with rockstar Eddie Van Halen.

Sparing no details, the actor shared his relentless pursuit of Bertinelli, which eventually ended in a drunken "elaborate makeout session" — just feet away from her passed-out husband. Fans were shocked, taking to Twitter to write, "Does he think he is being funny? He is being hurtful." After the internet began bashing the actions of both stars, Bertinelli herself reacted to the juicy excerpt.